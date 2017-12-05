LCFD firefighters Food Bank campaign

<p>Members of the Lake Country Fire Department are spending their Monday evening volunteering throughout the Winfield and Oyama neighbourhoods to collect donations for the Lake Country Food Bank. </p>

<p>Please plan ahead for their visit and leave a bag or box of non-perishable goods marked “Food Bank” or “LCFD” on your doorstep so they can get to as many homes as possible. Of course they are always happy to stop and give you a tour of the fire truck too. </p>

<p>If you live in Okanagan Centre, or miss them at your door, please feel free to drop off your donation at the Fire Administration building at Station 71 in Winfield at 10591 Okanagan Centre Road East. They will be delivering everything to the Food Bank on Tuesday, December 5th. </p>

<p>Thanks everyone for your generous support! </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15781' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Bob-Smith-Michael-Herald-1024x576.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='360' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Bob-Smith-Michael-Herald-1024x576.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Bob-Smith-Michael-Herald-300x169.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Bob-Smith-Michael-Herald-768x432.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>