LCFD firefighters Food Bank campaign

<p>Members of the Lake Country Fire Department are spending their Sunday afternoon volunteering throughout the Carr’s Landing neighbourhood to collect donations for the Lake Country Food Bank. </p>

<p>Please plan ahead for their visit and leave a bag or box of non-perishable goods marked “Food Bank” or “LCFD” on your doorstep so they can get to as many homes as possible. Of course they are always happy to stop and give you a tour of the fire truck too. </p>

<p>Thanks everyone for your generous support! </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15779' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stn-81-food-bank-campaign-1024x768.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='480' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stn-81-food-bank-campaign-1024x768.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stn-81-food-bank-campaign-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stn-81-food-bank-campaign-768x576.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>