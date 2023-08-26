Wasted & Barnaton present

LA CASA DEL PERREO

Main Room:

Sak Noel

Don Dirty

Mi Gente! Join us for a true rager, Wasted-style. Wasted is an EDM mainstay so you know any party they put together is going to be unforgettable - and with Barnaton's help, expect reggaetón, moombahton, hiphop, and as many beat drops as your little heart desires.

trew

Originally from Spain but settling for SoCal, Sak Noel has penned international dance hits like dance floor staple \"Loca People\" and befriended huge names such as Sean Paul. When he hits the stage, you won't be able to stop yourself from moving.

Joining our European friend is fellow LA transplant Don Dirty, a DJ/producer known for lit moombahton tracks.

Free with RSVP before 10:30pm.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-25.html

reggaeton. guaracha. cumbia. hiphop. top 40. latin hits.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: Free with RSVP;

Guaranteed Entry: $20.