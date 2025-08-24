QBarSF presents

LABUBU RAVE

Main Room:

Nelson Fox

Cip

Labubu Rave comes to DNA- so get ready to unleash your wildest, weirdest, and most wonderful Labubu vibes!

DJ Nelson Fox & DJ Cip will be tearing up the dancefloor with a fierce mix of techno, tech house bangers, and K-pop remixes that'll keep you raving all night.

Bring your favorite Labubu, rock your hottest Labubu Lewk, and strut your stuff for our Labubu Lewk Contest with cash prizes for the best-dressed creatures of the night!

Expect photo ops, wild surprises, and all the chaotic cuteness your heart desires.

Limited discount advance tickets on sale now - don't sleep on it!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-23.html

Watch and listen:

Labubu Enjoy The Summer Full song: https://youtu.be/pYuuVYfYk0Y

techno. tech house. pop remixes.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.