Basscon and Vital present

LADY FAITH

Main Room:

Lady Faith

Fadead

Brizzy

Jystdoe

Gaztech

Lady Faith needs no introduction. For the past decade, she has thrilled audiences all over the world with her unique brand of Hardstyle energy. She is the number one Hardstyle Producer / DJ in America where she has been a major part of building and sustaining this amazing scene.

trew

Signed as a Scantraxx Main Label artist, Lady Faith has created many top Hardstyle tracks from official covers of The Rolling Stones \"Paint It Black\" and the 80's hit \"Cruel Summer\", to her many top 100 tracks such as Basic Bitch, Supernova, We The People, Moxie, Party, Overdose and dozens more. She has graced some of the biggest stages in America, Europe, Australia and Asia from Defqon.1 to Electric Daisy Carnival, where she has thrilled audiences and Faithful fans with her unique energy and style and a deep passion for the technical side of her onstage performances.

Lady Faith is determined, powerful and a master of the decks - truly a force in the industry and sight to behold. Lady Faith is an amazing artist and a true Hardstyle warrior.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-17.html

hardstyle.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.