Lady Faith
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital present
Main Room:
Lady Faith
Plus guests, TBA!
Lady Faith stands as America's leading Hardstyle DJ and producer, known for her explosive energy and decade-long impact on the global Hardstyle scene. Signed to Scantraxx Main Label, she's delivered chart-topping anthems like \"Basic Bitch,\" \"Supernova,\" and her official covers of \"Paint It Black\" and \"Cruel Summer.\" From Defqon.1 to EDC, Lady Faith commands stages worldwide with unmatched technical skill, fierce energy, and undeniable passion a true Hardstyle warrior.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-20.html
hard dance.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
