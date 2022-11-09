Lady Faith
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Wasted presents
LADY FAITH
Main Room:
Lady Faith
Sajche
Plus guests, TBA!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-10.html
Watch and listen:
Lady Faith: Supernova: https://youtu.be/AoE61iqZTno
hard dance. hardstyle. hardcore. hard psy. big room.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show;
$20 door.
Info
credits
