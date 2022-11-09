Lady Faith

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Wasted presents

LADY FAITH

Main Room:

Lady Faith

Sajche

Plus guests, TBA!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-10.html

Watch and listen:

Lady Faith: Supernova: https://youtu.be/AoE61iqZTno

No title

trew

hard dance. hardstyle. hardcore. hard psy. big room.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show;

$20 door.

