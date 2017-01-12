Lake Country Activity Group for Newcomers

<p align='LEFT'>Join the Kelowna Newcomers’ Group and become part of our Lake Country Activity Group.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Meet other individuals who have moved to Lake Country in the past 3 years.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>This is a casual get together to meet new people, enjoy guest speakers, have fun and learn about the community.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Learn about this month’s activity: email: <a href='mailto:lakecountrynewcomers@gmail.com'>lakecountrynewcomers@gmail.com</a></p>

<p align='LEFT'>For further information call:</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Anna Flasch (778) 363-2555 or</p>

<p>Arlene Erho (778) 480-0045</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12497 ' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/KNC-LC-Flyer-non-members-04232015-784x1024.jpg' alt='KNC LC Flyer non members 04232015' width='600' height='784' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/KNC-LC-Flyer-non-members-04232015-784x1024.jpg 784w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/KNC-LC-Flyer-non-members-04232015-230x300.jpg 230w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/KNC-LC-Flyer-non-members-04232015-768x1004.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/KNC-LC-Flyer-non-members-04232015.jpg 808w' sizes='(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px' /></p>

