Lake Country Art Gallery Signature Workshop

<p>With the addition of a dedicated art workshop space in the Lake Country Art Gallery’s Art House space, the Lake Country Art Gallery is pleased to unveil a slate of 4 two-day Signature workshops in 2014.</p>

<p>These workshops are designed to offer participants an in depth art making experience that will take one idea and really dive into it.</p>

<p>For pricing and to register please visit the gallery website at <a href='http://lakecountryartgallery.ca/'>lakecountryartgallery.ca</a></p>

<p>For Jerry’s Markham’s workshop, “if you don’t see it, you can’t paint it”. Markham’s workshop will focus on teaching artists to really see, which often requires some unlearning of things that we are often totally unaware of. “Our brain fills in gaps resulting in painting what we think we see, not what is actually there,” explains Markham.</p>

<p>In this two-day class, through demonstrations, drawing and painting exercises, as well as critiques, you will learn techniques to improve your observational skills.</p>

<p>The beauty of learning to REALLY see is that you can then paint anything – a still life, landscape, or the figure. There are no tricks, magic keys or fancy color combinations that will ever surpass your ability to observe.</p>

<p>This workshop is open to people who paint in oil, acrylic or watercolor, and any skill level.</p>

<p>Jerry Markham is a Canadian artist and plein air painter residing in BC, Canada who enjoys landscape, mountain, wildlife, and figure painting. You can find out more about Jerry and his work at <a href='http://jerrymarkham.com/'>jerrymarkham.com</a>.</p>

<p>This two-day workshop, runs at the Lake Country Art Gallery’s Art House on Saturday and Sunday, September 27th & 28th from 9am – 4pm (with a 1 hour lunch). Registration is $225 for LCAG members, $250 for non-members, not including supplies. For a list of supplies and to register, visit <a href='http://lakecountryartgallery.ca/'>lakecountryartgallery.ca</a></p>

<p><img src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/signature-poster-2014-summer-790x1024.jpg' alt='signature-poster 2014 summer' width='640' height='829' /></p>

<p>Upcoming Signature Workshops include:</p>

<p>Source of Inspiration with Gale Woodhouse Oct 18th & 19th</p>

<p>Please visit <a href='http://lakecountryartgallery.ca/'>lakecountryartgallery.ca</a> for details.</p>