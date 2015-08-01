Lake Country Arts Bazaar

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11224' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Arts-Bazaar-Poster-2015-232x300.jpg' alt='Arts Bazaar Poster 2015' width='232' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Arts-Bazaar-Poster-2015-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Arts-Bazaar-Poster-2015-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Arts-Bazaar-Poster-2015.jpg 1275w' sizes='(max-width: 232px) 100vw, 232px' />The Bazaar is back for 2015! You are invited to join us one Saturday a month to meet local artists and artisans, collectors of vintage and purveyors of hand crafted curiosities. Come peruse vintage wares and handcrafted delights; enjoy family activities, live music and more. At the Arts Bazaar you can make art, enjoy art, and take art home!</p>

<p>Link to website: <a href='http://www.lakecountryartgallery.ca/arts-bazaar.html'>http://www.lakecountryartgallery.ca/arts-bazaar.html</a></p>

<p>Event dates: June 6th, July 4th, August 1st, Sept 12<sup><span style='font-size: small;'>th</span></sup></p>

<p>Event time: 9:00am – 2:00pm</p>

<p>Vendor spaces are still available, please contact the gallery for more information: (250) 766-1299</p>

<p><a href='mailto:lakecountryartgallery@shaw.ca'>lakecountryartgallery@shaw.ca</a></p>

<p>10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd<br />

Lake Country British Columbia, CA<br />

V4V 1T9</p>