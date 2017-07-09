Lake Country Big Band at Okanagan Centre Park

<div id='js_si' class='_5pbx userContent' data-ft='{'tn':'K'}'>

<p>We launch our <a class='profileLink' href='https://www.facebook.com/LiveinLakeCountry/?fref=mentions' data-hovercard='/ajax/hovercard/page.php?id=162816297232814&extragetparams=%7B%22fref%22:%22mentions%22%7D' data-hovercard-prefer-more-content-show='1'>Live in Lake Country</a> concerts this Saturday at OK Centre Park (next to the <a class='profileLink' href='https://www.facebook.com/lakecountrymuseum/?fref=mentions' data-hovercard='/ajax/hovercard/page.php?id=152929546697&extragetparams=%7B%22fref%22:%22mentions%22%7D' data-hovercard-prefer-more-content-show='1'>Lake Country Museum</a>).</p>

<p>Chris Schriek opens the show and the Lake Country Big Band headlines. </p>

<p>Lots of kids activities on site (Henna and gymnastics). See you Saturday. <br />

<a class='profileLink' href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1499995136707105/?acontext=%7B%22source%22:3,%22source_newsfeed_story_type%22:%22regular%22,%22action_history%22:%22%5B%7B\%22surface\%22:\%22newsfeed\%22,\%22mechanism\%22:\%22feed_story\%22,\%22extra_data\%22:%5B%5D%7D%5D%22,%22has_source%22:true%7D&source=3&source_newsfeed_story_type=regular&action_history=%5B%7B%22surface%22:%22newsfeed%22,%22mechanism%22:%22feed_story%22,%22extra_data%22:%5B%5D%7D%5D&has_source=1&fref=mentions' data-hovercard='/ajax/hovercard/event.php?id=1499995136707105&extragetparams=%7B%22source%22:3,%22source_newsfeed_story_type%22:%22regular%22,%22action_history%22:%22%5B%7B\%22surface\%22:\%22newsfeed\%22,\%22mechanism\%22:\%22feed_story\%22,\%22extra_data\%22:%5B%5D%7D%5D%22,%22has_source%22:true,%22fref%22:%22mentions%22%7D' data-hovercard-prefer-more-content-show='1'>https://www.facebook.com/events/1499995136707105</a></p>

<p>Thanks again to our title sponsor TD for supporting this community concert series over the years.</p>

