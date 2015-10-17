Lake Country Business Excellence Awards

<p>Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 13th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala on Friday October 16th</p>

<p>Happy Hour starts at 5pm at Gray Monk Estate Winery</p>

<p>Dinner and Awards Program starts at 6pm at Grapevine Restaurant</p>

<p>Tickets available by calling or emailing the Chamber office at 250-766-5670 or <a href='mailto:ceo@lakecountrychamber.com'>ceo@lakecountrychamber.com</a></p>

<p>Tickets are $75 per person includes 2 drinks of wine, appetizers, dinner and fun</p>

<p>If you would like to donate a product or service to our Silent Auction table and promote your business please contact Corrinne at the office 250-766-5670 or <a href='mailto:ceo@lakecountrychamber.com'>ceo@lakecountrychamber.com</a></p>