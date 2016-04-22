Lake Country Chamber & Kelowna Chamber Business After Hours

<p>From the heart of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, the Heiss family welcomes you to their Estate Winery. GRAY MONK was established in 1972 by George and Trudy Heiss. Today, they own and maintain over 75 acres of lush vineyards overlooking Okanagan Lake and source premium grapes throughout the Okanagan Valley, to produce some of the world’s finest wines.</p>

<p>Come join the Gray Monk team, the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce and the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce for two complimentary glasses of Gray Monk wine, appetizers from the Grapevine Restaurant, great door prizes and the opportunity to build valuable connections with the Central Okanagan business community.</p>

<p>This is a 19+ event. Pre-Registration is not required.</p>

<p>Ticket Prices: $10 for all! Exact change is greatly appreciated.</p>