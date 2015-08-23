Lake Country Customs & Classics Car Show

<p><img class='alignright wp-image-11375' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Aug-13-18-2012-210-1024x768.jpg' alt='Aug 13-18 2012 210' width='405' height='304' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Aug-13-18-2012-210-1024x768.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Aug-13-18-2012-210-300x225.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 405px) 100vw, 405px' />Lake Country Customs and Classic Car Show is planned for the weekend of August 22 and 23rd. This is the 7<sup>th</sup> year for this great event that proceeds go to the Lake Country Food Bank Building Fund. Last year’s donation was $7000.00. This event brings over 400 of the nicest cars that you will ever see in an event such as this.</p>

<p>The Weekend will start with a “Car Cruise Around Lake Country” on the Saturday August 22, starting from Main street at 5PM, we encourage people living along the route to invite friends to their driveways and enjoy the cars going by. We had 50 cars last year in the ‘Cruise’ and are expecting more this year. You will find the route in the Lake Country Calendar and Capital News papers, or call the Chamber office for information. 250-766-5670.</p>

<p>The Car Show is on the Sunday August 23<sup>rd</sup> at Swalwell Park in Lake Country open to the public from 10am to 4pm with Live Entertainment, 50/50 draws, door prizes all day, Vendor Ally, Water Park for the Kids and the Kangaroo Creek Farm will be on site.</p>

<p>Please join us this year for what we believe will be one of the best car shows you will attend all year whether it’s a classic, hot rod, muscle car, pro touring car or just a car that you want to show we encourage you to come out. We look forward to seeing you! Registration to have your car in the show is $20 and cars can begin parking at 7:30am to 9:30am.</p>

<p>For further information on this Show please contact the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce at 250-766-5670 or <a href='mailto:ceo@lakecountrychamber.com'>ceo@lakecountrychamber.com</a> or view the website at <a href='http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001lxtIEafzgVgoHrfhClVOYIAQ_Kv8-cL3UTTQtT-r0KLl-uc0XPZJBox4VkgOW1BrVam1wT7cQoIsZVuatI6Z-MLS0JIOBVQPBZ0HDhYUtsYCmS6ZGMd_Z7XW0lG1HpkiQri6OqcSVrBBA7uFql3POq6f2phaUIvB&c=TbSBkRsGpZeL1z7WLpnkH2_W0tLQc8jXWAFjYAXFOQvLb492diYvIg==&ch=wbNKA8vV07VDQtpZRc65Y5tFqxqG882-y-tKf7dLFv8NdSOR_913QQ=='>Website </a></p>