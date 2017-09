<p>Stop by Swalwell Park every Friday afternoon/evening this summer for FRESHNESS and FUN:</p>

<ul>

<li>fruit and veggies</li>

<li>breads and baked goods</li>

<li>canning and preserves</li>

<li>creative and inspiring crafts</li>

<li>prepared foods (delicious samosas, kettle corn, and more)</li>

</ul>

<p>Let the kids enjoy the Trethewey Spraypark while you shop fresh and support local growers and producers.</p>