Lake Country Garden Club – food security and the everyday gardener

<p>Chef Giulio Piccioli will be providing a presentation about food security in the Okanagan Valley from an everyday gardener’s perspective and of the importance of supporting local food in our community, the role we play within it, our rights, our responsibilities and also our powers. After the presentation, Chef Giulio will give a simple cooking demonstration with the idea of sharing something to eat with the club. Giulio Piccioli is an Italian born chef that found his true home in the Okanagan Valley. Promoter of Culinary identity, you can find him at <a href='http://www.onebigtable.ca/'>www.onebigtable.ca</a>. A short business meeting will take place after the presentation.</p>

<p>All are welcome to attend, however, for this meeting only (due to the food aspect involved) guests and members must rsvp to Lynette Nicholas at 250-766-4212. There will be a $5.00 food charge for all guests attending.</p>