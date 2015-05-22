Lake Country Garden Club – right plant|right place

<p>Joanne Baskerville from the North Okanagan area will be presenting at the garden club’s May meeting. Joanne is the past owner and operator of <em>RightPlant, RightPlace</em> – a successful horticultural consulting business. She has also acted as the Associate Editor of the popular “Gardens West” magazine. Joanne will be speaking on sustainable garden design. A short business meeting will take place after the presentation.</p>

<p> </p>

<p>Guests are welcome.</p>