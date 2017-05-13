Lake Country Garden Club annual Plant Sale

<p>The Lake Country Garden Club members have been working hard to bring you some outstanding plants and gardening items. Master Gardeners will be on hand at the annual plant sale to share their expertise and answer gardening questions. </p>

<p>Lots to choose from and lots of great Mother’s Day gift ideas. </p>

<p>The 2017 Garden Tour tickets will be available as well as raffle tickets. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14794' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/lcgc-poster-3-773x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='848' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/lcgc-poster-3-773x1024.jpg 773w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/lcgc-poster-3-226x300.jpg 226w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/lcgc-poster-3-768x1018.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

<p> </p>