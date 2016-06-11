<p>The Lake Country Garden Club has coordinated the 2016 Lake Country Garden Tour. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 11, 2016, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The garden tour showcases our beautiful community and promotes gardening and gardens.</p>

<p>When you purchase your ticket, you will receive a description of the gardens and their location in Lake Country. A little bird told us they are all spectacular, and one of them is quite large and a bit of a “secret” garden.</p>

<p>Gardeners showcase their talents and share great ideas. Artists display their fine works and offer a Raffle at each garden.</p>

<p>The Lake Country Garden Club supports and contributes to horticultural projects and education in our community.</p>

<p>Tickets are $20 and are available at Kel-Lake Greenhouses, Woodsdale General Store, Winfield IDA Pharmacy, Farmer’s Fruit & Produce in Lake Country; and The Greenery, Green & Bear It Gifts and Art Knapp Plantland in Kelowna; or Byland’s Nursery in West Kelowna or Swan Lake Nursery in Vernon.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12826' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Garden-Tour-Poster.jpg' alt='2016 Garden Tour Poster' width='468' height='466' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Garden-Tour-Poster.jpg 960w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Garden-Tour-Poster-150x150.jpg 150w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Garden-Tour-Poster-300x300.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Garden-Tour-Poster-768x765.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 468px) 100vw, 468px' /></p>