Lake Country Group (Newcomers social)

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>Kelowna Newcomers’ Club – Lake Country Group will be meeting at Winterra at The Lakes Clubhouse located at 2532 Shoreline Drive, Lake Country, B.C. V4V 2R6</span></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>Contact Arlene Erho 778 480-0045</span></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>Contact Anna Flasch 778 363-2555</span></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>This social event (for anyone that has moved to the area within the past three years) is scheduled monthly on the second Thursday from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM.</span></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>We look forward to seeing you there.</span></p>

<p> </p>