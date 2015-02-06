<p>Your voice matters!</p>

<p>Lake Country Health Planning Society is seeking the opinion of Lake Country citizens to help form and prioritize the future health needs in this community.</p>

<p>Visit www.lakecountryhealth.ca and click on the Community Needs Health Survey to participate. Drop in to the Lake Country Health Survey Open House:</p>

<p><strong>Thursday, February 5</strong> (6:30-8:30pm) at</p>

<p>Okanagan Centre Hall at 11099 Maddock Avenue, Lake Country, BC</p>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Saturday, February 21</strong> (12:30-2:30pm) at</p>

<p>Municipal Hall at 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-10374 size-full' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LC-HealthWellness-community-needs-assessment-survey-invite-Feb-2015.jpg' alt='LC HealthWellness community needs assessment survey invite Feb 2015' width='524' height='394' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LC-HealthWellness-community-needs-assessment-survey-invite-Feb-2015.jpg 524w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LC-HealthWellness-community-needs-assessment-survey-invite-Feb-2015-300x226.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 524px) 100vw, 524px' /></p>

