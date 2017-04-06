Lake Country Heritage & Cultural Society AGM

<p><em>Special Guest Speaker Pam Laing ‘Big, Bold and Beautiful – Okanagan Valley Birds’ </em></p>

<p><em><span data-offset-key='3g9ib-0-0'>Refreshments provided</span></em></p>

<p><em> </em></p>

<p><em><span data-offset-key='57ku9-0-0'>We thank you for your support of the Lake Country Museum & Archives</span></em></p>

<p><em><span data-offset-key='7og2t-0-0'>For more information, please contact the Lake Country Museum </span></em></p>

<p><em><span data-offset-key='4n62j-0-0' data-text='true'>at 250-766-0111 or by email to <a href='mailto:info@lakecountrymuseum.com'>info@lakecountrymuseum.com</a></span></em></p>