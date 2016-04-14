Lake Country Heritage & Cultural Society/Museum AGM
Carr's Landing Room - Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada
<p>NOTICE of ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING</p>
<p>The Lake Country Heritage & Cultural Society/Lake Country Museum Annual General Meeting will be held</p>
<p>Thursday April 14th, 2016<br />
9:00am to 11:30am</p>
<p>At the Carr’s Landing Room<br />
District of Lake Country<br />
10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road<br />
Lake Country BC</p>
<p>Refreshments provided</p>
<p>We thank you for your support of the museum</p>
<p>To RSVP, please contact the Lake Country Museum<br />
at 250-766-0111 or by email to info@lakecountrymuseum.com</p>
