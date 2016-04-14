Lake Country Heritage & Cultural Society/Museum AGM

<div id='id_56de20913d5959527293900' class='text_exposed_root text_exposed'>

<p>NOTICE of ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING</p>

<p>The Lake Country Heritage & Cultural Society/Lake Country Museum Annual General Meeting will be held</p>

<div class='text_exposed_show'>

<p>Thursday April 14th, 2016<br />

9:00am to 11:30am</p>

<p>At the Carr’s Landing Room<br />

District of Lake Country<br />

10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road<br />

Lake Country BC</p>

<p>Refreshments provided</p>

<p>We thank you for your support of the museum</p>

<p>To RSVP, please contact the Lake Country Museum<br />

at 250-766-0111 or by email to info@lakecountrymuseum.com</p>

</div>

</div>