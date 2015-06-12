<p>Join the Kelowna Newcomers Club and come out and meet individuals who have moved to Lake Country within the last 3 years.</p>

<p>Learn about your new community, enjoy our guest speakers and have some fun.</p>

<p>Kelowna Newcomers’ Club – Lake Country Newcomers Social Group will be meeting at Winterra at The Lakes Clubhouse located at 2532 Shoreline Drive, Lake Country, B.C. V4V 2R6</p>

<p>Contact Arlene Erho 778 480-0045</p>

<p>Contact Anna Flasch 778 363-2555</p>

<p>This social event is scheduled monthly on the second Thursday from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM as follows:</p>

<p>June 11, 2015<br />

July 9, 2015<br />

August 13<br />

Sept 10<br />

Oct 8<br />

Nov 12<br />

December 10</p>

<p>We look forward to seeing you there.</p>