Lake Country Open Air AGM

<p>Lake Country Open Air Performance Society (LCOAPS) is holding their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, December 10, 2014 at 5:00 p.m.</p>

<p>Anyone interested in joining the Board of this non-profit organization is welcome. New volunteers are needed as well for the 2015 performance season.</p>

<p>The Lake Country Open Air Performance Society is a non-profit organization created and coordinated by volunteers in Lake Country, BC.</p>

<p>The Lake Country Open Air Performance Society takes pride in offering a free summer outdoor concert series for all ages, in the local parks, featuring a variety of performers from Lake Country and surrounding areas.</p>

<p>For more information visit <strong>www.lcopenair.com</strong></p>