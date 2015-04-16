Lake Country Open Mic Has Talent – TOP 5

<p>The last event to showcase the Top 5 musicians of the Lake Country Open Mic Has Talent singer-songwriter contest is set to be held at the Creekside Theatre on Wednesday, April 15th from 6 – 8:30pm.</p>

<p>The evening will begin with special performances by Andrew Smith, an acclaimed singer-songwriter and recent winner of the highly competitive Kerrville New Folk singer-songwriter competition, and Aaron Gordon, the 2014 winner of the <em>Lake Country Open Mic Has Talent </em>competition.</p>

<p>The top 5 performers of 2015 that will be competing for the coveted winner’s spot are:</p>

<div><span style='color: #000000;'><strong><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Michael Painchaud</span></strong></span></div>

<div><span style='color: #000000;'><strong><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Ben Klick</span></strong></span></div>

<div><span style='color: #000000;'><strong><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Bob’s Brown Shoes</span></strong></span></div>

<div><span style='color: #000000;'><strong><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Madeleine and Abbey Ertel</span></strong></span></div>

<div><span style='color: #000000;'><strong><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Jordan Dean </span></strong><em><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>(photo below)</span></em></span></div>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-10970' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jordan-Dean-LCOMHT-2015-200x300.jpg' alt='Jordan Dean LCOMHT 2015' width='200' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jordan-Dean-LCOMHT-2015-200x300.jpg 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jordan-Dean-LCOMHT-2015-683x1024.jpg 683w' sizes='(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px' /></p>