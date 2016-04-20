Lake Country Open Mic Has Talent Finale

<p>The Lake Country Open Mic Has Talent (LCOMHT) has been organizing exciting events to spotlight original singers and songwriters from the Okanagan for the past five years. The last date for the 2016 contest series is Friday, <strong>April 22<sup>nd</sup> from 7 – 10pm at the Creekside Theatre</strong>. The challenge for our well-regarded judges, Lynda Norman and Aaron Gordon, will then be to decide the final winner of the contest and announce the winner of the LCOMHT 2016 that very night! The LCOHMT is also pleased to announce that Joshua Smith will be joining in as a special guest judge and performer that evening!</p>

<p><strong>Finalists include: Hugh Spinney, Shaedan Hawse, Michael Painchaud, David Wylie, Dale Ziech, Nolan Penner, Eric Hiltz, Santana Cabral, and Juan O’Quinn. </strong></p>

<p>Brief video clips of their previous performance are available at www.lakecountryopenmic.ca.</p>

<p>“We are excited to hear the finalists perform on April 22<sup>nd</sup> – only a week away!” said Jennifer Boal, contest organizer. “This is a <u>free</u> event and it will be a night of great original music and an exciting conclusion to this extremely successful competition!</p>

<p>Performer prizes include professional audio recording/production time with Dan Marcelino of DMA Studios, as well as opportunities to perform through the Okanagan, including venues such as the IPE, Sunshine Festival, LIVE in Lake Country, Parks Alive, and Peachfest. Thank you to our sponsors, the District of Lake Country, and the TD Bank.</p>

<p><em>“Always great to partner with Jennifer and her Lake Country Open Mic project. It truly is one of the best opportunities for our new emerging songwriters to be discovered so that they can perform on stages throughout the Okanagan. We are looking forward to featuring some of the best talent discovered through this process at our free concerts this summer.” Ryan Donn</em></p>

<p>For more information contact:</p>

<p>Jennifer Boal Tel 250-901-2010 or jennifer.boal@hotmail.com</p>