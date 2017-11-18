Lake Country Sail & Paddle (LCSP) AGM

<h3><img class='alignright size-full wp-image-15635' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCSBA-LCSP.png' alt='' width='375' height='320' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCSBA-LCSP.png 375w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCSBA-LCSP-300x256.png 300w' sizes='(max-width: 375px) 100vw, 375px' />The eighteenth</h3>

<h3><strong>Annual General Meeting</strong></h3>

<p><strong>Lake Country Sail & Paddle (LCSP)</strong></p>

<p> </p>

<p><em>Please come out and support your club, we can always use your ideas and energy!!!</em></p>

<p>For info contact Kevin at 250-766-2254 or check out</p>

<p>lakecountrysailing.ca</p>

<p>lakecountrypaddling.ca</p>

<p><strong><em><u>**Welcome LCSP members and public**</u></em></strong></p>