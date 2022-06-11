Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

LANA DEL REY'S BORN TO DIE: 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Main Room:

Damon

Bit

A love letter tribute party to Lana Del Rey celebrating 10 years of Born to Die.

trew

Welcome to your dark paradise. In a world of sad girls and bad boys, there's only one Lana Del Rey to bring her melancholy serenades to our aching hearts. Dress in your Southern California glamour as we pay tribute to this icon of the modern age. Sway and sing your heart out to \"Young and Beautiful\" \"Brooklyn Baby\" \"Summertime Sadness\" \"Watercolor Eyes\" \"Video Games\" and all the hits and b-sides from her full discography. Plus, other Lana related artist like Lorde, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, Charl Xcx, The Weeknd, Marina & more!

Experience

• Lana Del Rey music video projections

• Take a photo with Lana Del Rey standee

• Professional photographers

• Sad Girl Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Got a song request? Send them to @clubharderbetter on Instagram!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-05.html

indie pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.