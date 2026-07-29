Pauz presents

LAST FRIDAY NIGHT: Y2K-2010S THROWBACKS

Main Room:

Salenie Beanie

Are u ready 2 travel back in time? 👀🎶

Y2K meets the 2010's @ Last Friday Night!! ⭐️ The only party where you can make memories you might forget - just to do it all again!! 🎉

💓 Good vibes only! 💓

Featuring the music of... 💿 Ke$ha • David Guetta • Rihanna • Avicii • Britney Spears • Akon • Icona Pop • Black Eyed Peas • Lady Gaga • Pitbull • Calvin Harris • Zedd • Swedish House Mafia • Katy Perry • T-Pain • Lil Jon • Jason Derulo • DJ Snake • Selena Gomez • Afrojack • Kid Cudi • A-Trak • Drake • Beyonce • Dillon Francis • Soulja Boy • Miley Cyrus · Steve Aoki & many more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/10-09.html

pop throwbacks.

10pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$17 after;

$25 door.