Last Friday Night: Y2K-2010s Throwbacks
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
LAST FRIDAY NIGHT: Y2K-2010S THROWBACKS
Main Room:
Salenie Beanie
Are u ready 2 travel back in time? 👀🎶
Y2K meets the 2010's @ Last Friday Night!! ⭐️ The only party where you can make memories you might forget - just to do it all again!! 🎉
💓 Good vibes only! 💓
Featuring the music of... 💿 Ke$ha • David Guetta • Rihanna • Avicii • Britney Spears • Akon • Icona Pop • Black Eyed Peas • Lady Gaga • Pitbull • Calvin Harris • Zedd • Swedish House Mafia • Katy Perry • T-Pain • Lil Jon • Jason Derulo • DJ Snake • Selena Gomez • Afrojack • Kid Cudi • A-Trak • Drake • Beyonce • Dillon Francis • Soulja Boy • Miley Cyrus · Steve Aoki & many more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/10-09.html
pop throwbacks.
10pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$12 limited advance;
$17 after;
$25 door.
Info
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