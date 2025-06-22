Latin Night: Reggaeton & Latin House

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

LATIN NIGHT: REGGAETON & LATIN HOUSE

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

Kicking off a groundbreaking movement redefining Latin music in the electronic dance world. This is more than a party; it's a cultural revolution. Para la Cultura! Latin House, reggaeton and Perreo all night long.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-21.html

reggaeton. latin pop. latin house. top 40. perreo.

No title

trew

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Latin Night: Reggaeton & Latin House - 2025-06-22 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Latin Night: Reggaeton & Latin House - 2025-06-22 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Latin Night: Reggaeton & Latin House - 2025-06-22 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Latin Night: Reggaeton & Latin House - 2025-06-22 06:30:00 ical