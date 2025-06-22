Latin Night: Reggaeton & Latin House
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
OtebNSolrac
Kicking off a groundbreaking movement redefining Latin music in the electronic dance world. This is more than a party; it's a cultural revolution. Para la Cultura! Latin House, reggaeton and Perreo all night long.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-21.html
reggaeton. latin pop. latin house. top 40. perreo.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
