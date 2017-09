Lego Builders (ages 5-12)

<p><strong>Lego Builders</strong> (Ages 5-12) <em>Join us after school to build amazing creations with our Lego! </em></p>

<p>Theme: Incredible Igloos! Wednesday, January 25 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.</p>

<p>Theme: Roaring Rockets! Wednesday, February 22 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.</p>

<p>Theme: Four Legged Friends! Wednesday, March 29 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.</p>

<p>Theme: Wonderful Wheels! Wednesday, April 26 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.</p>

<p>FREE – Registration required. Registration begins two weeks before program date! Phone to register 250-766-3141.</p>