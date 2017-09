<p><strong>Lego Builder’s Club</strong> (Ages 5 – 12) Weds, Nov 29<sup>th</sup> at 3:30-4:30 p.m. join us after school to build some “North Pole Nonsense” with our Lego!</p>

<p>FREE. Registration is required.</p>

<p>Phone 250-766-3141 to register. </p>