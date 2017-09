<p><strong>Lego Builders Club </strong>(ages 6-12)</p>

<p>Wednesday afternoons 3:30-4:30 p.m. January 27, Feb 24, March 23, April 27.</p>

<p>See what creations you can build with our Lego!</p>

<p>Free. Registration is required and begins 2 weeks before the program date. Ph. 250-766-3141</p>