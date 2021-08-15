Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal, and PLUR Alliance present

LEO: 2021

Above DNA: Coalition of Leos

Ghreg on Earth

Swell

LeoHawk

trew

Tony Dex

Alastair James

Just Trees

Michael Liu

Dazzle Room: Pride of Leos

TreeKat

Giuseppe Paolo

Cryptid

Sneakerz

Toon

The Juice Box DJs

The Secret Psychedelica monthly zodiac parties continue with Leo 2021! As always, we'll be featuring the best psytrance producers and DJs in the main room and a mixture of electronic music genres in the second room. This month, we'll be showcasing the more aggressive side of psytrance with two fierce leo psytrance producers, Ghreg on Earth (on3rth Media) and Swell (Blacklite Records).Ghreg on Earth has been blowing minds since 1989 with his extremely intense and uncompromising psy adjacent tunes. With releases on his own on3rth Media label as well as Mindfull Records and Wirikuta Recordings, Ghreg on Earth has been forcing listeners to reconsider everything they thought they new about music through five full length albums and heaps of compilation appearances. Brace yourselves for his set at Leo 2021 as it's not for the faint of heart!

San Diego based Blacklite Records artist, Swell, began his psychedelic trance journey in 1995 in the Land of the Rising Sun where he was introduced to Goa Trance. After leaving Japan, Swell settled in with the psytrance scene in Southern California while becoming a label DJ for TesseracTstudios. Forging his own sound that exists between forest and prog, Swell has gone on to push these unique frequencies through labels that include Goa Productions, Subliminal Records, and Sculpted Sounds. Get your safari gear on and be prepped for a swell trip through the absurd with wreckless abandon.Rounding out the coalition of lions in the main room will be Leohawk, Tony Dex, Alastair James, and Just Trees with their very own luxuriously psychedelic sets.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-14d.html

psytrance. house. techno. hardcore.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.