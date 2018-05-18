Performing Live:

LEON AND THE FANTASTIC -- http://www.leonandthefantastic.com/

plus guests, TBA

Basic Bundle: Admission, t-shirt or tank top, and CD.

Sharesy Bundle: Admission for 2, t-shirt or tank top, vinyl album, poster, and CD.

Family Fun Bundle: Admission for 5, t-shirts or tank tops for 5, album in either format, and 1 poster.

rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$22 day of show gen. adm.;

$48 Basic Bundle;

$80 Sharesy Bundle;

$190 Family Fun Bundle.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-17d.html