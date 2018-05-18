Leon and The Fantastic
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
LEON AND THE FANTASTIC -- http://www.leonandthefantastic.com/
plus guests, TBA
Basic Bundle: Admission, t-shirt or tank top, and CD.
Sharesy Bundle: Admission for 2, t-shirt or tank top, vinyl album, poster, and CD.
Family Fun Bundle: Admission for 5, t-shirts or tank tops for 5, album in either format, and 1 poster.
rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$18 advance;
$22 day of show gen. adm.;
$48 Basic Bundle;
$80 Sharesy Bundle;
$190 Family Fun Bundle.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-17d.html
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That