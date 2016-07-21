<p><img class='alignright size-full wp-image-12622' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Les-Noces-Gitanes.jpg' alt='Les Noces Gitanes' width='200' height='300' />Les Noces Gitanes – Flamenco/Balkan/Moroccan music and dance</p>

<p>Buy Tickets: Call 250-766-9309 or <a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideNoceGitanes' target='_blank'>Buy Online</a></p>

<p>For over 10 years “Les Noces Gitanes” has embarked their audiences on a colourful, musical voyage. From the Balkans to Andalucia on through the Maghreb, the group offers a richly unique show, merging the styles of the Mediterranean peoples in a joyful hybrid.</p>

<p>Brothers and founders of Les Noces Gitanes, Alejandro and Aurelien, found inspiration for their group while travelling in the Tzigane villages of Romania with musicians of Ciocarlia and Taraf de Haidouks and in Jerez de la Frontera, the Mecca of flamenco. Upon returning to their university town of Angers, France, their unique style quickly attracted artists from varying cultures and together they created an inimitable sound and visual.</p>

<p>Today Les Noces Gitanes boasts seven artists whose ethnicities span the globe, including a hypnotic flamenco dancer with Indian roots. Their latest album, “La Luna y El Sol”, (September 2015) blends contemporary sounds with flamenco and Arab song, Balkan fanfare and percussive footwork.</p>

<p>It is the result of a wealth of talent emanating from a myriad of cultural influences.</p>

<p>With an international following, Les Noces Gitanes has performed in France, Morocco, Russia, Switzerland, Canada and Ecuador. They return to BC this July as part of their summer tour.</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideNoceGitanes'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideNoceGitanes</a>.</p>