LET'S JUST PRETEND IT'S 2016

Main Room:

Wockie

Z Mo

Whatsupalbert

We're running it back! It's 2016 again. Harambe lives, Vine videos were like 5 seconds long, and the aux cord is law. 'Let's Just Pretend It's 2016' is a full reset to peak internet, peak music and peak Humanity. Throwbacks from a pre-covid world.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-03.html

hiphop. r&b. house. reggaeton. pop. indie.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.