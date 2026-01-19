Let's Just Pretend It's 2016
Main Room:
Z Mo
Wockie
Trixamillion
Andy
It's 2016 again. Harambe lives, Vine videos were like 5 seconds long, and the aux cord is law. 'Let's Just Pretend It's 2016' is a full reset to peak internet, peak music and peak Humanity. Throwbacks from a pre-covid world.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-21.html
hiphop. r&b. house. reggaeton. pop. indie.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
