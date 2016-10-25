Let’s Talk Trash Open House

<p><a href='http://www.regionaldistrict.com/your-services/waste-reduction-office/solid-waste-management-plan.aspx'><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-13813' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Lets-Talk-Trash-poster--232x300.jpg' alt='2016-lets-talk-trash-poster' width='232' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Lets-Talk-Trash-poster--232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Lets-Talk-Trash-poster--768x994.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Lets-Talk-Trash-poster--791x1024.jpg 791w' sizes='(max-width: 232px) 100vw, 232px' /></a>While most of us may not spend much time thinking about where our garbage goes, it may give you some peace of mind knowing there are a group of community members who’ve been volunteering their time to do just that. <strong>And now they want to hear from YOU!</strong></p>

<p>As part of updating the Central Okanagan’s Solid Waste Management Plan, a Public Advisory Committee has for the past five months been weighing in on options for managing waste from residents, institutions, businesses, and the construction sector. The PTAC will now bring their <strong>short list of key initiatives to the general community for feedback through a series of community meetings</strong>.”</p>

<p>“This is your chance to ‘Talk Trash’ if you will, and weigh in on the process. This October we are hosting community meetings where people can learn about the options and provide input on what options they prefer,” says Cynthia Coates, Waste Reduction Facilitator with the Regional District. “It’s important to hear from residents, to ensure we aren’t missing anything and that we’re on the right track with a plan that can help manage and reduce our waste over the next 5-10 years. Topics up for discussion will include but not be limited to: More recycling, food waste, a review of our curbside services, recycling depots and transfer stations, and construction and business waste.”</p>

<p><strong><u>Let’s Talk Trash Meeting Dates, all meeting times 4pm until 8pm</u></strong></p>

<p><strong>North Westside </strong>– Killiney Community Hall, Monday, October 17</p>

<p><strong>West Kelowna </strong>– Lions Hall, Tuesday, October 18</p>

<p><strong>Peachland </strong>– Community Centre Wednesday, October 19</p>

<p><strong>Lake Country </strong>– Community Complex/George Elliott Secondary School, Monday, October 24</p>

<p><strong>Joe Rich </strong>– Joe Rich Community Hall, Tuesday, October 25</p>

<p><strong>Kelowna </strong>– Coast Capri Hotel, Wednesday, October 26</p>