Vital & Bassrush present

LEVEL UP

Main Room:

Level Up

Plus guests, TBA!

Level Up, AKA Sonya Broner, feels most at home behind the decks. Originally a battle DJ studying under the legendary Rob Swift, Level Up dove into music production after discovering dubstep. Continuously crafting her sound is what makes her feel the happiest and is her truest form of self expression. While at the beginning of her journey, she has already gone on to release music on Deadbeats, Grvdncr, and Buygore, with much more in the pipeline.

trew

A theatre actress in her youth, her storytelling ability is evident through her music: unfathomably heavy wubs and wobbles, and tricky doubles leave the audience energized and ready for more. She has since gone on a national tour with Subtronics, and graced the stages of Red Rocks, Lost Lands, Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Bass Canyon, and more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-28.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.