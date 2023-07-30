Worst Behavior presents

LIBRA

Dripit

Legrant

Plus guests, TBA!

Introducing Dripit, the Bay Area's electrifying dubstep and trap sensation. With infectious beats and mind-bending drops, he captivates audiences and pushes musical boundaries. Having gained recognition in the Bay Area music scene, Dripit is rapidly making a name for himself. His tracks have caught the attention of DJs and fans alike, praised for their raw energy and innovative sound. From clubs to headphones, Dripit transports listeners to another dimension with their signature style.

Introducing Legrant, an enigmatic force in the world of electronic dance music. With a captivating blend of infectious rhythms, dynamic beats, and genre-defying sounds, Legrant sets the stage ablaze with their unique sonic creations.

With a growing following of devoted fans, Legrant has made waves in the EDM community, earning acclaim for their innovative productions and captivating live performances. Their sets are an immersive experience, where music and energy converge, transporting the audience to a state of pure bliss and unity.

Beyond the music, Legrant's live shows are a visual spectacle, featuring cutting-edge visuals and mesmerizing stage design that enhances the overall experience. The stage becomes a canvas for their sonic creations, blurring the line between reality and imagination.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-29d.html

dubstep. trap. d+b.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$5 limited advance;

$10 after;

$20 door.