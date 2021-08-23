Performing Live:

LICH KING -- https://www.lichkingmetal.com/

HEMOTOXIN -- https://www.facebook.com/hemotoxin

Plus guests, TBA

Not named after a World of Warcraft character, and nothing to do with Adventure Time. Lich King creates new-old-school thrash metal in the vein of Exodus, Vio-Lence, S.O.D., Slayer and others. Lich King believes the sound of thrash was perfected in the 80's and are not trying to add anything to the mix. They're just coming up with riffs and songs that the old masters didn't. Each release features fast, headbangable riffs, and modern stomp anthems. Sometimes the songwriting is comedic, but it's always violent. Plus they have an awesome mascot.

trew

Hemotoxin are a 3 piece Death/Thrash Metal band based out of the San Francisco Bay Area. Their music is a reflection of society, expressed in a dynamic fury of Death & Thrash Metal. All delivered with razor sharp musicianship, and ripping vocals. If you're a fan of brain splitting, aggressive music, this is for you.

metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 7pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-22d.html

Watch and listen:

Lich King: Our Time To Riot: http://youtu.be/ytG_cuqIfYQ

Hemotoxin: Automation: http://youtu.be/jbfngKbFaiE