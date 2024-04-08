Like A G6: 2010s Bangers Nite
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
LIKE A G6: 2010S BANGERS NITE
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
Rock your leopard-print tights, T-Mobile Sidekick, and your tallest furry boots as we bring the 2010 club banger vibes back for a party of epic proportions! Dance to the sounds of Katy Perry, Pharrell, Akon, Lmfao, Calvin Harris, Lady Gaga, Chainsmokers, Tiesto, Rihanna, Beyonce, Cedric Gervais, David Guetta, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli Xcx, Nelly Furtato, Icona Pop, Outkast, Far East Movement, Avicii, Hardwell, Daft Punk, Nicki Minaj, Daddy Yankee, Pitbull and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-03.html
Watch and listen:
Roll a D6: https://youtu.be/MNUnZgoUppM
pop. house. hiphop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
