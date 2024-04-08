Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

LIKE A G6: 2010S BANGERS NITE

Main Room:

Rock your leopard-print tights, T-Mobile Sidekick, and your tallest furry boots as we bring the 2010 club banger vibes back for a party of epic proportions! Dance to the sounds of Katy Perry, Pharrell, Akon, Lmfao, Calvin Harris, Lady Gaga, Chainsmokers, Tiesto, Rihanna, Beyonce, Cedric Gervais, David Guetta, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli Xcx, Nelly Furtato, Icona Pop, Outkast, Far East Movement, Avicii, Hardwell, Daft Punk, Nicki Minaj, Daddy Yankee, Pitbull and more!

Watch and listen:

pop. house. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.