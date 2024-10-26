Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

LIKE A G6 HALLOWEEN: A 2010S COSTUME BANGERS NITE

Main Room:

Cip

Lounge:

2nite

Rock your leopard-print tights, T-Mobile Sidekick, and your tallest furry boots as we bring the 2010 club banger vibes back for a Halloween party of epic proportions! Halloween costume contest at Midnight with cash prizes! Dance to the sounds of Katy Perry, Pharrell, Akon, LMFAO, Calvin Harris, Lady Gaga, Chainsmokers, Tiesto, Rihanna, Beyonce, Cedric Gervais, David Guetta, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Nelly Furtato, Icona Pop, Outkast, Far East Movement, Avicii, Hardwell, Daft Punk, Nicki Minaj, Daddy Yankee, Pitbull and more!

trew

Get two parties for the price of one at the EDL -- Electric Daisy Lounge (Arena favorites and anthems House, Techno, Electronic, Pop Remixes & more) with DJ 2nite (Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger).

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-25.html

Watch and listen:

Roll a D6: https://youtu.be/MNUnZgoUppM

pop. house. techno. club classics.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.