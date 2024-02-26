Litfrank + Ernie Wayne
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
LITFRANK -- https://www.litfrank.com/
ERNIE WAYNE -- https://www.instagram.com/erniewayne/
Plus guests, TBA!
Litfrank is an upcoming rapper and TikTok sensation. He gained virality doing a TikTok trend and used the platform to reveal his traumatic childhood experiences. LitFrank is a leader on TikTok's subculture, TraumaTok. TraumaTok is an attempt by the users to create a safe space on TikTok, to normalize sharing and healing from different traumatic experiences. In his sings, Litfrank flexes his lyricism while reflecting on what inspires and motivates him musically.
In the world of hiphop, Ernie Wayne is a formidable force. He displays raw talent and contagious energy and has mesmerized audiences with his distinctive blend of current hiphop. His music perfectly captures the spirit of hiphop with its pulsing beats, witty wordplay, and insightful lyrics that don't shy away from personal experiences or casting light on societal issues.
hiphop. rap.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-25d.html
Watch and listen:
Litfrank: Fiasco: https://youtu.be/QgVfeTH4vIQ
Ernie Wayne: OK: https://youtu.be/Dph17wpUMuo
Ernie Wayne x Litfrank: 444: https://youtu.be/S1He6eMzG8s
Info
credits