Litfrank + Ernie Wayne

Performing Live:

LITFRANK -- https://www.litfrank.com/

ERNIE WAYNE -- https://www.instagram.com/erniewayne/

Plus guests, TBA!

Litfrank is an upcoming rapper and TikTok sensation. He gained virality doing a TikTok trend and used the platform to reveal his traumatic childhood experiences. LitFrank is a leader on TikTok's subculture, TraumaTok. TraumaTok is an attempt by the users to create a safe space on TikTok, to normalize sharing and healing from different traumatic experiences. In his sings, Litfrank flexes his lyricism while reflecting on what inspires and motivates him musically.

trew

In the world of hiphop, Ernie Wayne is a formidable force. He displays raw talent and contagious energy and has mesmerized audiences with his distinctive blend of current hiphop. His music perfectly captures the spirit of hiphop with its pulsing beats, witty wordplay, and insightful lyrics that don't shy away from personal experiences or casting light on societal issues.

hiphop. rap.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-25d.html

Watch and listen:

Litfrank: Fiasco: https://youtu.be/QgVfeTH4vIQ

Ernie Wayne: OK: https://youtu.be/Dph17wpUMuo

Ernie Wayne x Litfrank: 444: https://youtu.be/S1He6eMzG8s