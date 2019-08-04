Performing Live:

LITTLE BIG -- https://www.facebook.com/littlebigbandofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

Meet Little Big - the hottest Russian rave band that is ruling European dance floors right now. Two albums, three hit singles, twelve ridiculously fun videos, 300 million views on YouTube behind their back and they not gonna stop. The next step is becoming international sensation, the step they're ready to take.

In October 2018, Little Big released second part of their third studio album \"Antipositive, Pt.2\". The album immediately jumped to #3 on Russian Apple Music chart. Thanks to viral music video \"Skibidi\" that instantly became nationwide sensation that gained 23 million views on YouTube in just a week. The dance from the video is now the most popular meme in Russia: TV stars, popular rappers, bloggers - everyone can't stop doing their skibidi movements.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

18+ with ID.

$35.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/292184724978272/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-07.html

Watch and listen:

Little Big: Skibidi: http://youtu.be/mDFBTdToRmw

Little Big: Hateful Love: http://youtu.be/6od76UNHt-M

Little Big: Big Dick: http://youtu.be/i63cgUeSsY0