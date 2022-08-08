Little Miss Nasty + Gina and the Eastern Block

Performing live:

LITTLE MISS NASTY -- https://www.facebook.com/littlemsnasty

GINA AND THE EASTERN BLOCK -- https://www.facebook.com/ginaandtheeasternblock

Little Miss Nasty are the innovators and iconic pioneers of Rock and Roll Burlesque. Beautiful women. Ridiculously talented performers. Absolutely the most bad ass rock and metal (and even some hiphop) Vegas style production that you'll ever see! The Little Miss Nasty live experience is a professionally choreographed production featuring some of the entertainment industry's best dancers, aerialists, vocalists and contortionists. The show is full of over the top visuals and blazingly cool music from Korn, Slipknot, NIN, Rob Zombie, RATM, IC3PEAK and others along with surprises that leave jaws on the floor and memories fired up. Everyone leaves a Little Miss Nasty show feeling sexy, empowered and full of adrenaline!

Gina And The Eastern Block was formed by producer Marc Jordan (Slash, The Mowgli's, The Cult, Stitched Up Heart, Bleached, Little Miss Nasty) and uniquely talented and blazingly sexy vocalist Gina Katon. Their touring unit includes Creighton Emrick from Orgy and has also featured current Deftones and former Marilyn Manson bass player Fred Sablan. Their tracks have become verifiable stripper anthems inspiring many people to post performance videos online.

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets are standing room only.

Front Row Seating: includes seating at a table directly in front of the stage.

Reserved Seating: Chairs in front of the stage.

Balcony Seating: A reserved stool along the mezzanine railing. Includes a t-shirt and M&G tour swag!

Downstairs Table Service: These are against the wall, downstairs, with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Upstairs Table Service: These are on the balcony, and do not have an unimpeded view of the stage while seated.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $25, $30 limited advance;

$35 after;

$40 door;

Reserved Seating: $75;

Front Row Seating: $100;

Balcony Seating: $150.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-07.html

Watch and listen:

Little Miss Nasty + Gina and the Eastern Block: Freak On A Leash: https://youtu.be/hqdkM7CpeVw

Little Miss Nasty: Hungry: https://youtu.be/HBkq-t1tq-w

Gina and the Eastern Block: Sippin' On A Forty: https://youtu.be/x1CnaEmFINc

Gina and the Eastern Block: Pussy Gon Eat You: https://youtu.be/WsNf5uY3Lqo