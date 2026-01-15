Performing Live:

LITTLE MISS NASTY

GG MAGREE

MIMI BARKS

Little Miss Nasty are the seductive global icons of dark performance art and rebellious alternative, Edm, metal burlesque. Lmn fuses dance, music, fashion and dark art into a high intensity experience rooted in punk rebellion, sensual power and unapologetic self expression. Celebrated for its fierce choreography, provocative aesthetic, and boundary-pushing attitude, Little Miss Nasty has become one of the most sought-after dance performance troupes in the world! Part concert, part dark burlesque, all rebellion.

GG Magree is an Australian born artist, whose unique rock & bass sound has catapulted her to sold-out shows across the globe; with performances at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra & EDC.GG has been sought after for collaborations with some of the hottest producers in music - among them her vocal debut with electronic royalty Nghtmre & ZedsDead - a track with over 35 million streams on Spotify alone.

Mimi Barks is a german singer, producer and songwriter. Hailing from Berlin, where the UK based Trap-Metal artist developed her musical style, Barks sparked the interest of many labels and stood out for adding her feminine touch to the male-dominated metal scene. All this with one difference: including the trap. Her music has been described as \"alone-under-a-streetlamp-at-3am darkness music - a gnawing mash of industrial, hiphop, metal and harsh electro doom-trap.\"

metal. industrial. burlesque. trap-metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm - 11pm.

18+ with ID.

$30 advance;

$43 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-09a.html

Watch and listen:

Little Miss Nasty: Buried In Sin: https://youtu.be/BkEEmLp35Zs

GG Magree: Bleed: https://youtu.be/a86pIBQjTTU

Mimi Barks: Crawling: https://youtu.be/QVxMdIuMNGQ