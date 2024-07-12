Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

LIVE WHILE WE'RE YOUNG: ONE DIRECTION PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

We are utterly devasted at Liam Payne's passing. His music has touched so many people all over the world. As a community, we wanted to bring us all together again for one special evening to celebrate the music of Liam Payne and One Direction. We heal through song, we heal through dance. We invite you to sing and dance to our favorite songs one more time for a night that will make Liam and all Directioners proud.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-06.html

Watch and listen:

Watermelon Sugar: Harry Styles & One Direction Night: https://youtu.be/fJOY85yPO0Q

pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.