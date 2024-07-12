Live While We're Young: One Direction Party
LIVE WHILE WE'RE YOUNG: ONE DIRECTION PARTY
We are utterly devasted at Liam Payne's passing. His music has touched so many people all over the world. As a community, we wanted to bring us all together again for one special evening to celebrate the music of Liam Payne and One Direction. We heal through song, we heal through dance. We invite you to sing and dance to our favorite songs one more time for a night that will make Liam and all Directioners proud.
pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
